TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018

...A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON. A GALE

WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.A strong cold front will advance across the northwest Gulf this

afternoon and evening. Strong northerly winds and rapidly building

seas will follow the frontal passage.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST

Tuesday. .

* WINDS...North Wind 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40

knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM

CST Tuesday.

* WINDS...North Wind 20 to 25 knots gusting to near 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM

CST Tuesday.

* WINDS...North Wind 20 to 25 knots gusting to near 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

