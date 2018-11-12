TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
312 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON. A GALE
WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.A strong cold front will advance across the northwest Gulf this
afternoon and evening. Strong northerly winds and rapidly building
seas will follow the frontal passage.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. .
* WINDS...North Wind 20 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 40
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 3 to 5 feet near shore. 6 to 10 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...North Wind 20 to 25 knots gusting to near 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM
CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...North Wind 20 to 25 knots gusting to near 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
