TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
942 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
...Northerly Winds To Continue To Decrease...
.High pressure will settle over the region allowing for a decrease
in northerly wind speeds over the coastal waters and below small
craft advisory criteria.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
North winds will be around 15 knots and stay below small craft
advisory conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has cancelled the
Small Craft Advisory.
North winds will be around 15 knots and stay below small craft
advisory conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather