TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

942 AM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

...Northerly Winds To Continue To Decrease...

.High pressure will settle over the region allowing for a decrease

in northerly wind speeds over the coastal waters and below small

craft advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has cancelled the

Small Craft Advisory.

North winds will be around 15 knots and stay below small craft

advisory conditions.

