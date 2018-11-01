TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
328 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT...
.Moderate offshore flow and elevated seas will continue tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.
* WAVES...4 to 6 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots diminishing this afternoon.
* WAVES...4 feet diminishing this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
