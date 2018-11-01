TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

328 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT...

.Moderate offshore flow and elevated seas will continue tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots.

* WAVES...4 to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Northwest around 20 knots diminishing this afternoon.

* WAVES...4 feet diminishing this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

