TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

647 AM CDT Sun Oct 28 2018

...PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE OVER THE BAYS THIS MORNING...

Dense fog covers the coastal plains early this morning. Some of

the fog over inland areas may drift over the bays at times and

restrict visibilities. The fog is expected to limit the visibility

to less than 2 miles with locally dense fog restricting the

visibility to less than a mile at times. Mariners operating in the

bays from Baffin Bay to Lavaca Bay are urged to use caution in

regions of changing visibilities in patchy fog this morning.

