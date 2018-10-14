TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
534 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through
Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...
The first significant cold front of the season will move through
the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and
evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as
strong winds and high seas.
Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday
and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will
increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale
force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds
associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be
possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots
in the strongest activity.
Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating
conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and
seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft
should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible
watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to
port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather