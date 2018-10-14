TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

534 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...First Significant Cold Front Of The Season To Move Through

Adjacent Waters Of Deep South Texas Monday Afternoon And Evening...

The first significant cold front of the season will move through

the adjacent waters of Deep South Texas Monday afternoon and

evening, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms as well as

strong winds and high seas.

Small Craft Advisories are likely starting late afternoon Monday

and may continue through at least midweek. Northerly winds will

increase to as high as 25 to 30 knots. A few gusts up to gale

force cannot be ruled out at this time. In addition to gusty winds

associated with the front, a few strong thunderstorms may be

possible with localized wind gusts possibly approaching 40 knots

in the strongest activity.

Mariners should prepare and plan ahead for deteriorating

conditions on Monday. Small Craft Advisory conditions for wind and

seas will make for hazardous boating. Mariners of small craft

should pay close attention to later forecasts and possible

watches, warnings, and advisories as well as prepare to return to

port prior to the arrival of hazardous marine conditions.

