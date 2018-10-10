TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
322 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...HIGH SEAS CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.Long period swells originating from Hurricane Michael as it moved
through the eastern Gulf of Mexico the past few days will
continue to impact the coastal waters along the mid Texas Coast.
This will result in Small Craft Advisory conditions with high
waves through this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Winds becoming north 10 to 15 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet nearshore, seas 7 to 9 feet
offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
