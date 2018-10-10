TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...HIGH SEAS CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.Long period swells originating from Hurricane Michael as it moved

through the eastern Gulf of Mexico the past few days will

continue to impact the coastal waters along the mid Texas Coast.

This will result in Small Craft Advisory conditions with high

waves through this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Winds becoming north 10 to 15 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet nearshore, seas 7 to 9 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

