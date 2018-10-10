TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

757 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...High wave heights on the Gulf through tonight...

.Easterly swell from distant Hurricane Michael will affect the

lower Texas coast. Seas should peak early this afternoon, then

slowly subside through tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WAVES/SEAS...five to seven feet nearshore, 7 to 9 feet

offshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

