TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 11, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
458 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...HAZARDOUS SEAS EXPECTED THROUGH AT LEAST WEDNESDAY...
.Southeasterly swells have increased overnight in response to a
strong easterly-to-southeasterly fetch across the Gulf of Mexico.
Seas will likely subside slightly for the first part of the day
today. However, as Hurricane Michael moves northward through the
eastern Gulf of Mexico, easterly longer-period swells will arrive
and build seas to hazardous levels again by later this afternoon
or early this evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet today, building to 7 to 9 feet tonight
and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet today, building to 7 to 9 feet tonight
and Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember...breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather