TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1025 PM CDT Mon Oct 8 2018
...MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY STRONG WINDS AND BUILDING SEAS
EXPECTED OVER THE OFFSHORE WATERS...
.Winds across the offshore waters remain moderate to occasionally
strong with seas expected to build to 5 to 7 feet this evening.
The winds and seas may be higher in and near showers and
thunderstorms through the night.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots with occasional gusts to 25
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots with occasional gusts to 25
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather