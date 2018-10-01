TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1119 AM CDT MON OCT 1 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms

were located around 20 nm southeast of Baffin Bay, moving north at

15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 1118 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms,

capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. These thunderstorms

were located around 20 nm southeast of Baffin Bay, moving north at

15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather