TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
545 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON OVER THE NEAR
SHORE WATERS AND BAYS OF MIDDLE TEXAS COAST...
Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue to
move across the near shore waters into the bays this morning.
Light winds along a weak boundary over the near shore waters will
provide a favorable environment for waterspouts to form in this
area of showers and thunderstorms.
Mariners should remain alert today for the potential for tropical
funnels and possible waterspouts. These funnels can develop over
the waters even under weak showers. Although not as strong as
tornadoes over the Central United States, any possible
waterspouts can be dangerous and could overturn small craft if
encountered. If you see a funnel or waterspout, move away from it
or head to safe harbor.
