TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

545 AM CDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON OVER THE NEAR

SHORE WATERS AND BAYS OF MIDDLE TEXAS COAST...

Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue to

move across the near shore waters into the bays this morning.

Light winds along a weak boundary over the near shore waters will

provide a favorable environment for waterspouts to form in this

area of showers and thunderstorms.

Mariners should remain alert today for the potential for tropical

funnels and possible waterspouts. These funnels can develop over

the waters even under weak showers. Although not as strong as

tornadoes over the Central United States, any possible

waterspouts can be dangerous and could overturn small craft if

encountered. If you see a funnel or waterspout, move away from it

or head to safe harbor.

