TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 PM CDT WED AUG 29 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

At 336 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and small hail. These

thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 nm

southwest of Matagorda Island 607 to 35 nm southeast of Port Aransas.

The thunderstorms were nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

Intense lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the

open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded

metal objects.

