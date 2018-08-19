TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 19, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
349 AM CDT Sun Aug 19 2018
...MODERATE TO STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG THE COAST SOUTH OF PORT ARANSAS...
.An area of low pressure over southwest Texas will strengthen the
gradient over the Middle Texas coast this afternoon and evening.
Moderate to strong southeast winds will affect the bays and near
shore waters south of Port Aransas this afternoon and evening.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to
11 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast increasing to 20 knots with gusts to 25
knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bays will become choppy to occasionally rough. Seas
will build to 4 to 5 feet with occasional seas to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
