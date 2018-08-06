TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 6, 2018

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60 NM...

Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60

NM...

* Until 845 AM CDT.

* At 746 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 20 nm southwest of Matagorda Island 607 to 30 nm

southeast of Port Aransas, moving southwest at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

