TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1014 AM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...Tropical funnel clouds and waterspouts possible today...

The atmosphere will be favorable for the development of tropical

funnel clouds and waterspouts today. Most of these funnel clouds

will be short lived. Mariners are encouraged to report any funnel

clouds or waterspouts to the National Weather Service in Corpus

Christi.

