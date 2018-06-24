TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1013 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

.Winds and seas have fallen below advisory levels. The small craft advisory

is no longer in effect, but small craft should exercise caution.

