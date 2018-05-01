TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 9:12 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 30, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
809 PM CDT Mon Apr 30 2018
...Seas gradually build as winds increase across the Gulf
waters...
.Winds will continue to increase on the gulf waters overnight as
the surface pressure gradient strengthens with the interaction of
a storm system across the central plains and surface ridging over
the eastern Gulf.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have begun to diminish along the Laguna Madre. As a result,
the Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
