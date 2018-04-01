TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1151 PM CDT Sat Mar 31 2018

...A MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW WILL CONTINUE INTO EARLY

SUNDAY MORNING OVER THE SOUTHERN NEAR SHORE WATERS...

.A strong enough pressure gradient along the coast will keep

southeast winds moderate to strong into the early morning hours on

Sunday. Winds are expected to diminish slightly before daybreak.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 4 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southeast wind around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...3 to 5 feet with occasional seas to 6 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

