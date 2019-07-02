TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CDT Tue Jul 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

