TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
301 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
