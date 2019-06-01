TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019
152 FPUS54 KLUB 010910
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
TXZ035-012130-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ026-012130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ021-012130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ022-012130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ023-012130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ024-012130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ025-012130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ027-012130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ028-012130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ029-012130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ030-012130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ031-012130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ032-012130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ033-012130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ034-012130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ036-012130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ037-012130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ038-012130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-012130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ040-012130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ041-012130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ042-012130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-012130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-012130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
410 AM CDT Sat Jun 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
