TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019
_____
314 FPUS54 KLUB 190759
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
TXZ035-192115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ026-192115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ021-192115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ022-192115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ023-192115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ024-192115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ025-192115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ027-192115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ028-192115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ029-192115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ030-192115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-192115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ032-192115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ033-192115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ034-192115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ036-192115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ037-192115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ038-192115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ039-192115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-192115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ041-192115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ042-192115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-192115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ044-192115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
259 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather