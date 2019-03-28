TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
147 FPUS54 KLUB 280805
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
TXZ035-282115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ026-282115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ021-282115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ022-282115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ023-282115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ024-282115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ025-282115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ027-282115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ028-282115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ029-282115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ030-282115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ031-282115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ032-282115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ033-282115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ034-282115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ036-282115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ037-282115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ038-282115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ039-282115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ040-282115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ041-282115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ042-282115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ043-282115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ044-282115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
305 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather