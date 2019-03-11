TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 10, 2019

_____

698 FPUS54 KLUB 110800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

TXZ035-112130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-112130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-112130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-112130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-112130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ024-112130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-112130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-112130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ028-112130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-112130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-112130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-112130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-112130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-112130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-112130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-112130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-112130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ038-112130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-112130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-112130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Strong winds. Sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-112130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Blowing dust. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-112130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-112130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-112130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Mon Mar 11 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather