TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

147 FPUS54 KLUB 041412
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
TXZ035-042215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero late in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ026-042215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chills of 6 below to 8 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ021-042215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Wind chills of
6 below to 8 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 25 above zero in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ022-042215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Wind chills of 8 below to 6 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 5 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above zero in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ023-042215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero late in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ024-042215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chills of 8 below to 7 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ025-042215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chills of 5 below to 9 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ027-042215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chills of 4 below to 13 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chills of zero to 8 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of zero to 27 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ028-042215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chills of 7 below to 11 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 27 above zero in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ029-042215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chills of 8 below to 7 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ030-042215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chills of 8 below to 6 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ031-042215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chills of 5 below to 9 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ032-042215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered flurries late in
the morning. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chills of 5 below to 8 above zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ033-042215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 14 above zero late in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ034-042215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 12 above zero late in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ036-042215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 8 above zero late in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ037-042215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 6 below to 10 above zero late
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ038-042215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 11 above zero
late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ039-042215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 12 above zero late in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ040-042215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 12 above zero late in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ041-042215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 above
zero late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ042-042215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above zero late in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ043-042215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 4 below to 11 above zero late
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ044-042215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
812 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 13 above zero late
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$

