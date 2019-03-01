TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019
_____
437 FPUS54 KLUB 010923
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
TXZ035-012215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain, snow
and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 6 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
4 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ026-012215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle and light
freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind
chills of zero to 11 above zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 6 below to 2 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of
7 below to 6 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ021-012215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 4 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ022-012215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light
sleet after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills
of 5 below to 2 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 7 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of zero
to 7 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ023-012215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light
sleet after midnight. Lows around 17. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills
of 5 below to zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
7 below to 5 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of
zero to 7 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ024-012215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind
chills of zero to 17 above zero.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 6 below to 3 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of
8 below to 7 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of
zero to 9 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ025-012215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Wind chills of
1 below to 10 above zero in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 5 below to 1 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of
5 below to 6 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ027-012215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain, snow and
light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 7 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of
4 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ028-012215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain, snow and
light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills
of 5 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
5 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ029-012215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
30. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of light freezing rain, snow and
light sleet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills
of 5 below to 2 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
7 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of zero
to 6 above zero after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ030-012215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light
freezing drizzle in the morning. Highs 44 to 50. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills
of 6 below to zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 8 below to 7 above zero in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ031-012215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Highs 70 to 76. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle
and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of light freezing rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills
of 5 below to 2 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 6 below
to 8 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ032-012215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle and
light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of light freezing rain, rain, snow and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills
of 5 below to 4 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of
5 below to 7 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ033-012215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of
4 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ034-012215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
4 below to 10 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ036-012215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle
and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light freezing rain,
snow and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
7 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ037-012215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs
70 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle
and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
7 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ038-012215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind
chills of 3 below to 7 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above zero in
the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ039-012215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11. Wind
chills of 4 below to 7 above zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of
4 below to 12 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-012215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 6 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ041-012215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ042-012215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 8 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of
2 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ043-012215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 10 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ044-012215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
323 AM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above
zero after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of
3 below to 10 above zero in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather