TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

Lubbock-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of 2 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

1 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to

19 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

Childress-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 5 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

1 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

Parmer-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills

of 4 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

3 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 18 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Castro-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

4 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

3 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 18 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Swisher-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

4 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 3 above zero

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 18 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Briscoe-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 19. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

5 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

5 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above zero

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

2 below to 20 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Hall-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 5 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Bailey-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind

chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

2 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 2 below to

20 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Lamb-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind

chills of 3 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

2 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Hale-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind

chills of 3 below to 2 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

2 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Floyd-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

4 below to 1 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

4 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

2 below to 20 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Motley-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Cottle-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

zero to 15 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

Cochran-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to 6 above

zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

zero to 16 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of zero to

20 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Hockley-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind

chills of 1 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 7 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 1 below to

20 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Crosby-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of 2 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 9 above zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 20 above zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Dickens-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of 3 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

King-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of zero

to 15 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Yoakum-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind chills of zero to 8 above

zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

zero to 16 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Terry-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of zero to 7 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

zero to 15 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Lynn-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14. Wind

chills of zero to 6 above zero after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of

zero to 13 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Garza-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of zero

to 14 above zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Kent-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

Stonewall-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

834 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

