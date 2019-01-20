TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

651 FPUS54 KLUB 201430 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

TXZ035-202215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-202215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-202215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-202215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-202215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ024-202215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ025-202215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-202215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ028-202215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-202215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ030-202215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ031-202215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-202215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-202215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-202215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-202215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-202215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer. Partly sunny in the

morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-202215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-202215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-202215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-202215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-202215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-202215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-202215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

830 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather