TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
TXZ035-182215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ026-182215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower
70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ021-182215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ022-182215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ023-182215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ024-182215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 30. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ025-182215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ027-182215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ028-182215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 30. Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph shifting to the
north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ029-182215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 30. North winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ030-182215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 30. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
TXZ031-182215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ032-182215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ033-182215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ034-182215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to
the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ036-182215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ037-182215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ038-182215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts to around 50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ039-182215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
50 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ040-182215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the north 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ041-182215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ042-182215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to
35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ043-182215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to west 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ044-182215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
211 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
