Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

TXZ035-111015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-111015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ021-111015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ022-111015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ023-111015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ024-111015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-111015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-111015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-111015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-111015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-111015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-111015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-111015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-111015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-111015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-111015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-111015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-111015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-111015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-111015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-111015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-111015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-111015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-111015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

208 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

