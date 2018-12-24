TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018
033 FPUS54 KLUB 240933
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
TXZ035-242215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ026-242215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ021-242215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ022-242215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
TXZ023-242215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ024-242215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ025-242215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ027-242215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 19.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ028-242215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
TXZ029-242215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
TXZ030-242215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 60. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ031-242215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ032-242215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Showers likely in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ033-242215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ034-242215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ036-242215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ037-242215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ038-242215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ039-242215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ040-242215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ041-242215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ042-242215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ043-242215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ044-242215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
333 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
