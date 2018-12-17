TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

962 FPUS54 KLUB 171737

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

TXZ035-172215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-172215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-172215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-172215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-172215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-172215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ025-172215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-172215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-172215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-172215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-172215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-172215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-172215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-172215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-172215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-172215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-172215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-172215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-172215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-172215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-172215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-172215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-172215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-172215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1137 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

