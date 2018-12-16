TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

480 FPUS54 KLUB 160842

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

TXZ035-162215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-162215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ021-162215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-162215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-162215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-162215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-162215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-162215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-162215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-162215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ030-162215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-162215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-162215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-162215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-162215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-162215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-162215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-162215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-162215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-162215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-162215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-162215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-162215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-162215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

