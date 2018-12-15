TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
TXZ035-161045-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ026-161045-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ021-161045-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ022-161045-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ023-161045-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ024-161045-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ025-161045-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ027-161045-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ028-161045-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ029-161045-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ030-161045-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ031-161045-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ032-161045-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ033-161045-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ034-161045-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
before daybreak. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ036-161045-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ037-161045-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ038-161045-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ039-161045-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ040-161045-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ041-161045-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ042-161045-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ043-161045-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ044-161045-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
215 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
