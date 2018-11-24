TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds
15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around
15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
346 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
