TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ026-192215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ021-192215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ022-192215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ023-192215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ024-192215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ025-192215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ027-192215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 50.
TXZ028-192215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ029-192215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ030-192215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ031-192215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ032-192215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ033-192215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ034-192215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ036-192215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ037-192215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ038-192215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ039-192215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ040-192215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ041-192215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ042-192215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ043-192215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ044-192215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
310 AM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
