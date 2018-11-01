TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
258 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
