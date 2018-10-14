TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ035-142115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ026-142115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-142115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-142115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ023-142115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-142115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of showers,

light freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-142115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-142115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-142115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North

winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-142115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North

winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-142115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

light freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-142115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-142115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-142115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs 61 to 67. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-142115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-142115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-142115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-142115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-142115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-142115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-142115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-142115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-142115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-142115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1138 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

