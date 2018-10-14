TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 13, 2018

_____

118 FPUS54 KLUB 140501

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

TXZ035-140915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-140915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-140915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-140915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-140915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and light freezing

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-140915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-140915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-140915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-140915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-140915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-140915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-140915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-140915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-140915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-140915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-140915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-140915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-140915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-140915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and light freezing

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ040-140915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light

freezing rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-140915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-140915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-140915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-140915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1201 AM CDT Sun Oct 14 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather