TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ026-092115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ021-092115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ022-092115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ023-092115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ024-092115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ025-092115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ027-092115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-092115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ029-092115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ030-092115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ031-092115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ032-092115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-092115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ034-092115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ036-092115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ037-092115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ038-092115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-092115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ040-092115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ041-092115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ042-092115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ043-092115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ044-092115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

