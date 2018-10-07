TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

132 FPUS54 KLUB 071343

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

TXZ035-072115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ026-072115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-072115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ022-072115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ023-072115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ024-072115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ025-072115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-072115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ028-072115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ029-072115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ030-072115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ031-072115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-072115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ033-072115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ034-072115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ036-072115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ037-072115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ038-072115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ039-072115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ040-072115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms likely

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ041-072115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ042-072115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ043-072115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-072115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

843 AM CDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

