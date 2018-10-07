TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 6, 2018

698 FPUS54 KLUB 070055

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

TXZ035-070915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-070915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-070915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ022-070915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ023-070915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ024-070915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-070915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-070915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-070915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-070915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-070915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-070915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-070915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-070915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-070915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-070915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ037-070915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-070915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-070915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-070915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-070915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-070915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ043-070915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-070915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

755 PM CDT Sat Oct 6 2018

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

