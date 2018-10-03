TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018
_____
025 FPUS54 KLUB 031936
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
TXZ035-040915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ026-040915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ021-040915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ022-040915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ023-040915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ024-040915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ025-040915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ027-040915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ028-040915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ029-040915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ030-040915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-040915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ032-040915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ033-040915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ034-040915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ036-040915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ037-040915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ038-040915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ039-040915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ040-040915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ041-040915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ042-040915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-040915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ044-040915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
236 PM CDT Wed Oct 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather