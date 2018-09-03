TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

120 FPUS54 KLUB 030814

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

TXZ035-032130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-032130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-032130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-032130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-032130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-032130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ025-032130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-032130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-032130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-032130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-032130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-032130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-032130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-032130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-032130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-032130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-032130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ038-032130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-032130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-032130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-032130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-032130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-032130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-032130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

314 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather