TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15

mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

358 PM CDT Sat Sep 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

