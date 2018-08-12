TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

Lubbock-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Childress-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Parmer-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Castro-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Swisher-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Briscoe-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hall-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bailey-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lamb-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hale-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Floyd-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Motley-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cottle-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Cochran-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hockley-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Crosby-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Dickens-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

King-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Yoakum-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Terry-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Lynn-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Garza-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kent-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stonewall-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

