TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
TXZ035-022115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ026-022115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ021-022115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-022115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-022115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-022115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ025-022115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ027-022115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ028-022115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ029-022115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Thunderstorms likely before daybreak, then isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-022115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ031-022115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ032-022115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
TXZ033-022115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ034-022115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Thunderstorms likely before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ036-022115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ037-022115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ038-022115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ039-022115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ040-022115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ041-022115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ042-022115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ043-022115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-022115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
310 AM CDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
