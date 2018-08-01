TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
