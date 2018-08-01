TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018

074 FPUS54 KLUB 012021

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

TXZ035-020945-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-020945-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ021-020945-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-020945-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-020945-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-020945-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-020945-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ027-020945-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-020945-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-020945-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-020945-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-020945-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ032-020945-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ033-020945-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-020945-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-020945-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ037-020945-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-020945-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ039-020945-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-020945-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-020945-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-020945-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-020945-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-020945-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

321 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

