TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny the rest of this

afternoon then becoming mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms the

rest of this afternoon. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny the rest of this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms the

rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly sunny the rest of this

afternoon then becoming mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms the

rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny the rest of this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms

the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Partly sunny with scattered

thunderstorms the rest of this afternoon, then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

236 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018

.LATE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy through early evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms the rest of

this afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

