TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
Updated 7:04 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
189 FPUS54 KLUB 241058
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
TXZ035-242115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-242115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ021-242115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ022-242115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ023-242115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ024-242115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ025-242115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ027-242115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-242115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ029-242115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ030-242115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ031-242115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ032-242115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ033-242115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ034-242115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ036-242115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-242115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 101.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ038-242115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ039-242115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ040-242115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph
shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs
in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ041-242115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ042-242115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 103.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ043-242115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as hot. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ044-242115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
558 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 102.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather